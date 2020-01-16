Cardi B knows how to make an entrance.

The 27-year-old rapper was a show-stopper while attending an event during Men's Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. Cardi arrived to the Laundered Works Corp show -- designed by her husband, Offset – in a see-through Mah-Jing Wong catsuit with a black bra and underwear. She covered up in a chic Adrienne Landau faux fur coat and a bedazzled ski mask by CoutureMask that only showed her eyes.

Following the event, Cardi gave Offset a sweet shout-out on her Instagram.

"Congrats babe on your bomb ass fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan. I am so proud of you! From filming on two shows, recording and working on so many other things," she wrote, alongside a photo of the two.

Spread Pictures/MEGA

The two were then spotted attending the UGG 12X12 sneaker launch that same night. For the second event, Cardi took off her fabulous coat and switched out her face mask for a more casual look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For UGG

Cardi B Offset

Cardi B has previously served major looks during Paris Fashion Week. Last year, she stepped out in a head-to-toe Richard Quinn covered floral ensemble.

She also recently arrived to the Queens Criminal Court sporting a white dress shirt, black tie, and black pants, with an Adrienne Landau by Saulo Villela "Queen's Coat." The piece included no fur, instead made of charmeuse and feathers. It features batwing-shaped sleeves, with an approximately 10-feet long train. The statement piece retails for $2,995.

Check out her look in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Reveals She Wants to Run for Congress: 'I Can Shake the Table'

Watch Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Sing With Her Aunt Hennessy

Cardi B Surprises Offset With $500,000 Cash for His 28th Birthday

Cardi B Wears Feather Coat With 15-Foot Train to Court Appearance This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery