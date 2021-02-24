Offset is taking his daddy duties to the next level!

Cardi B just shared a clip of her hubby giving their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, a pink manicure.

The 28-year-old rapper, who shares Kulture with Offset, has integrated her daughter into her world of glitz and glam, dressing her in matching mommy-and-me designer outfits and even gifting Kulture an Hermes Birkin bag for her second birthday, so manicures are par for the course.

"You really be having her do whatever the hell she want," Cardi says in the Instagram Story.

"My baby," the Migos rapper replies as he paints the pink polish onto his daughter's fingernails.

"Pretty, say pretty," Offset tells Kulture. "Wow," Cardi coos.

We love a girl dad, and we already know Cardi is the ultimate girl mom.

Earlier this month, Cardi let Kulture do her makeup and it was a total look.

“I look pretty?” the "Up" rapper asked her daughter as she laid in bed with red-and-brown eyeshadow all over her face.

“I’ll let you know when I’m done,” an adorable Kulture responded.

With cute moments like this, we can't wait to see what Kulture gets up to next.

Watch Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Do Her Makeup! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT

Cardi B on Filming Kiss in New 'Up' Video Amid COVID-19 Protocols

Cardi B and Mickey Guyton Milk a Cow and Feed Pigs: Watch!

Cardi B Lets 2-Year-Old Daughter Kulture Do Her Makeup -- Watch!

Related Gallery