Cardi B was forced to call off a performance in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday due to a "threat" against the artist, according to police.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper took to Twitter after the show was postponed just an hour prior to the scheduled start time, to apologize to her fans and explain what happened.

"Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today," Cardi tweeted, along with a video from her rehearsal earlier that day. "I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show."

"Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now," she added. "My safety and your safety first."

Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. pic.twitter.com/4glELemzYY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2019

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department further explained the situation on Twitter, to the extent that they could address an ongoing investigation.

"This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life. We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert," the department posted. "There is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation."

The IMPD later added a clarification, tweeting, "Concert is *postponed*. Not canceled."

This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life. We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert - there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation #IMPDNow — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 31, 2019

The venue, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, announced the postponement at 6:24 p.m., while the concert was scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. No details regarding the "unverified threat" have yet been released.

The cancellation comes one day after Cardi revealed that she'd sat down with democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders for a politically minded interview, the video of which would soon be released as part of Sander's 2020 bid for the White House.

