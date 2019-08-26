Cardi B is turning heads.

The "I Like It" rapper showed off her fierce fashion yet again while arriving to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday. The 26-year-old artist flaunted her curves in a vibrant curve-hugging dress that left little to the imagination.

The Hustlers star looked fab while accepting the award for Best Hip Hop for "Money," shouting out both her music video team and her glam squad in her speech. "Since this is the Video Music Awards and everything, I really want to thank my music video team — first Jora Frantzis — that’s the director. She gotta hear outta my mouth, ‘I look ugly. Edit my stomach, edit my butt. Smooth my cellulite out,"' Cardi said onstage.

"And I wanna thank my glam team, Vincent, Tokyo. Thank y'all so much," she added. "Without y’all, my music videos wouldn’t look like this. Thank you Jesus, thank you Jesus!"

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Cardi was nominated for a total of five VMAs at this year's ceremony, including Artist of the Year, Best Pop for "Please Me" with Bruno Mars and Best Dance and Best Power Anthem for "Taki Taki" and "Wish Wish," respectively.

This past weekend, ET also caught up with Cardi at the Hustlers Los Angeles press day, where she opened up about how she didn't get to "shine" on the stripper pole in the film.

"You know what? I was really mad because let me tell you something -- when I did the movie, I just got my t**ties done and I got lipo, right? So I was like, 'This is my moment to shine, and I can't shine because I can't climb!'" Cardi said. "So I was mad. I was like, 'Goddamn it!'"

Hear more of what she shared about her R-rated role in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Reveals Why She Didn't 'Shine' on the Stripper Pole in 'Hustlers' (Exclusive)

Cardi B's Nail Artist Jenny Bui Dishes on Nail Trends for Fall (Exclusive)