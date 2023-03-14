Shopping

Cariuma's Comfy, Celeb-Loved Sneakers Are Now Available in Pantone Colors for Spring

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Cariuma's Spring Colors
Cariuma

The Brazilian shoe brand Cariuma has released another highly anticipated collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute. The sneaker company is now offering three new spring hues of their celeb-loved lace-ups. The seasonal release of nature-inspired shades includes French Oak, a gorgeous neutral shade, Withered Rose, a perfect pink and Tapestry, an almost denim blue. 

Pantone x Cariuma's Spring Shoes

The 100% vegan sneaker brand has been spotted on everyone, like Pete Davidson, Noah Centineo, Jon Hamm, Ashton Kutcher and Helen Mirren, proving that the classically cool kicks are versatile enough to fit anyone's style.

After teaming up earlier this year to celebrate Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year with a shoe in Viva Magenta, Cariuma and Pantone are back with Pantone-dyed canvas shoes that will truly put a spring in your step. Shoppers can now pre-order these seasonal colors in Cariuma's Helen Mirren-approved OCA Low lace-ups. And like all Cariuma shoes, for each pair you buy, two trees will be planted in the Brazilian rainforest. When Cariuma has released new colors in the past, they've sold out quickly, so we suggest shopping the new shoes today. All pre-orders will be shipped by April 3, 2023, and shoppers can get free express shipping with code REFRESH.

Cariuma's message is simple: create comfortable and stylish sneakers that put the environment first. Utilizing "better-for-the-earth" materials like GOT-certified cotton canvas and ethically tapped rubber for their OCA soles, it's no wonder they've developed an instant fanbase of celebrities. In fact, the shoe brand has become so popular that their OCA Low style has reached a 61,000-person waitlist. As one reviewer raved, "They don't need a break-in period, they're comfy from the start!" The vegan insole provides cushioned support, plus the durable canvas exterior is airy and lightweight, which makes the shoe ideal for the summer months. 

So without further ado, below shop these stylish Cariuma men's and women's shoes in shades selected specifically for the upcoming warmer season to get yourself the perfect kicks for spring.

Cariuma OCA Low Pantone French Oak Canvas
Cariuma OCA Low Pantone French Oak Canvas
Cariuma
Cariuma OCA Low Pantone French Oak Canvas

The neutral palette means these shoes will go with just about anything in your closet. 

$89
Cariuma OCA Low Pantone Withered Rose Canvas
Cariuma OCA Low Pantone Withered Rose Canvas
Cariuma
Cariuma OCA Low Pantone Withered Rose Canvas

Spring colors don't get much sweeter than this light rose. 

$89
Cariuma OCA Low Pantone Tapestry Canvas
Cariuma OCA Low Pantone Tapestry Canvas
Cariuma
Cariuma OCA Low Pantone Tapestry Canvas

Slip these on knowing that, according to the brand's website, all Cariuma sneakers are sustainably made in ethical factories with natural premium materials. 

$89

If you didn't get in on the action when Cariuma and Pantone originally released their Viva Magenta line, you can snag these vibrant sneakers now.

Cariuma OCA Low Pantone Viva Magenta
Cariuma OCA Low Pantone Viva Magenta
Cariuma
Cariuma OCA Low Pantone Viva Magenta

The 2023 Color of the Year looks so good on these classic sneakers. 

$89
Cariuma OCA Low Pantone Off-White/Viva Magenta
Cariuma OCA Low Pantone Off-White/Viva Magenta
Cariuma
Cariuma OCA Low Pantone Off-White/Viva Magenta

Shop the Helen Mirren-loved style with pops of Viva Magenta. 

$89
Cariuma OCA High Pantone Viva Magenta
Cariuma OCA High Pantone Viva Magenta
Cariuma
Cariuma OCA High Pantone Viva Magenta

Looking for a hightop sneaker in a vibrant hue? Look no more. 

$110
Cariuma Salvas Pantone Viva Magenta White Leather
Cariuma Salvas Pantone Viva Magenta White Leather
Cariuma
Cariuma Salvas Pantone Viva Magenta White Leather

Upgrade your shoe collection with these leather sneakers. 

$98

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Women's Running Shoes to Shop This Spring

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are On Sale at Amazon

The Best Amazon Deals On Skechers Walking and Running Shoes

The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Spring

Celeb-Loved JW PEI Handbags Are Available Now In New Styles For Spring

Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

18 Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits