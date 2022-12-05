For more than 20 years, the Pantone Color Institute has released a new shade every December that’s meant to set the tone for the upcoming year. Viva Magenta is Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2023 and the color experts at Pantone say next year's "animated red" is "powerful and empowering." We look forward to the collaborations incorporating each year's color, starting with Pantone's footwear partner — Brazilian shoe brand Cariuma.

Cariuma has just released six of its super comfortable, celeb-loved sneakers in Viva Magenta Pantone 18-1750. The 100% vegan sneaker brand has been spotted on everyone, like Pete Davidson, Noah Centineo, Jon Hamm and Helen Mirren, proving that the classically cool kicks are versatile enough to fit anyone's style.

Shop Cariuma x Pantone

Shoppers can enjoy high tops, canvas classics, and slip-on options in 2023’s Viva Magenta, including the Helen Mirren-approved OCA Low lace-ups. And like all Cariuma shoes, for each pair you buy, two trees will be planted in the Brazilian rainforest. When Cariuma partnered with Pantone for the 2022 Color of the Year last year, it sold out quickly, so we suggest shopping the new shoes before they're gone.

Cariuma's message is simple: create comfortable and stylish sneakers that put the environment first. Utilizing "better-for-the-earth" materials like GOT-certified cotton canvas and ethically tapped rubber for their OCA soles, it's no wonder they've developed an instant fanbase of celebrities. In fact, the shoe brand has become so popular that their OCA Low style has reached a 61,000-person waitlist. As one reviewer raved, "They don't need a break-in period, they're comfy from the start!" The vegan insole provides cushioned support, plus the durable canvas exterior is airy and lightweight, which makes the shoe ideal for the summer months.

Lucky for us, Cariuma keeps dropping more styles we can't get enough of, including the release of OCA Low collaborations with Avatar, National Geographic and Peanuts. The highly coveted kicks worn by Dame Helen Mirren at Cannes Film Festival and Nina Agdal are also available in Rose, Grey, Sand, classic White, and dozens more colors starting at $79.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 50% on UGG Boots and Slippers to Stay Cozy This Winter

Shop Cole Haan's Best Boots for Men for Every Occassion This Winter

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are On Sale for $30 Right Now

The 14 Best Walking Shoes for Women

The 14 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

The Best Running Shoes for Men

The Best Running Shoes for Women