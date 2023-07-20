Carlin Glynn, 'Sixteen Candles' Actress, Dead at 83

Carlin Glynn, the veteran actress known for her work on both stage and screen, has died. She was 83.

According to her daughter, Mary Stuart Masterson, Glynn died following a battle with dementia and cancer on July 13.

"On Thursday, July 13th, my mother, Carlin Glynn Masterson, passed away. I was with her. I will always be grateful for those last moments, no matter how hard. Death is like birth in the oddest way. From my first breath to her last. This thread is as fragile as it is strong," Masterson wrote on Instagram next to a throwback picture of her late mother. "She was the most graceful clumsy person you would ever meet. Strong, smart, silly, intuitive, kind, generous, passionate and a deep listener. She was devoted to my father and to the enormous circle of students and collaborators who were considered her chosen family."

Masterson's post continued with a snapshot of a poem and a picture of her mother from her 80th birthday party.

"The stanza is from Seamus Heaney's poem, Clearances. The last photo is from her 80th birthday party, before the worst of dementia and cancer took their toll. She never lost her sense of joy or wonder. The silly guy pictured with her is my dear brother @seppisigh Rest in peace, mommy."

Glynn began her career in the 1970s when she debuted in the 1975 film Three Days of the Condor. Glynn then moved to Broadway, where she played Mona Stangley in the Broadway production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. She won a Tony Award in the Best Performance by a Featured Actress category in 1979.

Glynn would go on to reprise the role on Broadway, under the direction of her husband, Peter Masterson, in the '80s.

Glynn's most notable role came in 1984's Sixteen Candles, where she played Brenda Baker, the mother of Sam Baker (Molly Ringwald).

In addition, Glynn appeared on Law & Order Criminal Intent, Mr. President, and A Woman Named Jackie. Glynn is survived by her children, Mary, Peter and Alexandra.

