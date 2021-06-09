Carly Pearce Brings Her Dog as Date to 2021 CMT Music Awards
Carly Pearce's Dog June Jolene Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at CMT…
Prince Charles Speaks Publicly About Granddaughter Lilibet Amid …
Royal Family Hopes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Newborn Daug…
Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrison’s Exit From Franchise
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet Being Born…
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Is Still 'Pretty Em…
Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the CMT Music Awards
Kardashians Celebrate Kanye West’s Birthday on Social Media Amid…
'90 Day Fiance': Angela’s Doctor Rejects Her for Facelift Surgery
'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Red-Band Trailer Starring Megan Fo…
Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French Welcome Their First Child …
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'Hopeful About Their Relation…
Jessica Alba Gets a Mommy Makeover! See Her Chic New Look
Pink and Carey Hart on How Having Kids Made Them 'Grow Up' (Excl…
Angelina Jolie Rocks Sunny Look for Surprise Birthday Dinner Wit…
Kardashians Reenact Iconic ‘KUWTK’ Moments Ahead of Series Finale
Travis Barker Explains Why His Relationship With Kourtney Kardas…
Chris Harrison Will Not Host 'Bachelor in Paradise,' David Spade…
Chris Harrison Exits 'Bachelor' Franchise Following Racism Contr…
Machine Gun Kelly Dyes Tongue Black and Makes Out With Megan Fox…
Carly Pearce is adorable with her dog, June Jolene, on the red carpet for the 2021 CMT Music Awards. The 31-year-old singer arrived in a matching set outfit with her furry friend in Nashville.
Pearce wore a three-piece ensemble of bralette, jacket and shorts, embellished with tulle ruffles, beads and floral motifs. She paired the look with sparkly pointed-toe pumps, hoop earrings and a glossy lip. June Jolene was dressed to the nines as well, accessorized with a glimmering pink bow collar and matching lead.
The singer is nominated for Female Video of the Year for her song, "Next Girl." In April, Pearce performed "I Hope You're Happy Now" at the 2021 ACM Awards with Lee Brice. The duo won Single of the Year for the collaborative track.
See all of the red carpet arrivals at the 2021 CMT Music Awards in the gallery below.
Related Gallery
RELATED CONTENT:
Kelsea Ballerini Goes Barbie Chic at 2021 CMT Music Awards
Maren Morris & Gabby Barrett Drop Out of 2021 CMT Music Awards
2021 CMT Music Awards: H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and More to Perform
Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the CMT Music Awards