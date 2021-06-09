Carly Pearce Brings Her Dog as Date to 2021 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce is adorable with her dog, June Jolene, on the red carpet for the 2021 CMT Music Awards. The 31-year-old singer arrived in a matching set outfit with her furry friend in Nashville.

Pearce wore a three-piece ensemble of bralette, jacket and shorts, embellished with tulle ruffles, beads and floral motifs. She paired the look with sparkly pointed-toe pumps, hoop earrings and a glossy lip. June Jolene was dressed to the nines as well, accessorized with a glimmering pink bow collar and matching lead.

The singer is nominated for Female Video of the Year for her song, "Next Girl." In April, Pearce performed "I Hope You're Happy Now" at the 2021 ACM Awards with Lee Brice. The duo won Single of the Year for the collaborative track.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

