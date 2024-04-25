Bradley Cooper pulled off a delightful birthday surprise for Carol Burnett.

The comedy legend appeared on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she was shocked to receive a personal video message from the Maestro star.

First, host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned Burnett's viral appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark last month, where she joked that one thing left on her bucket list before turning 91 was to "do" Cooper.

"Well, you know, my birthday is Friday," Burnett teased Kimmel.

"We did reach out to Bradley and, well, he sent this," Kimmel replied, cueing up the clip for the visibly shocked actress.

"Hello, Carol Burnett, it's Bradley Cooper," the video begins. "I just wanted to wish you a very happy 91st birthday. I've been such a massive fan of yours ever since I was a kid, watched your show religiously, and it's a thrill to leave you this message. I hope to meet you one day and maybe even work together. I hope you have a great day, see ya."

Burnett was delighted by the message, telling Kimmel, "Oh, that is hysterical. I love that."

She added, "What a great birthday present, thank you. So adorable."

In an interview with ET last month, Burnett said that she was hoping to score a romantic storyline with Cooper in a potential second season of Palm Royale on Apple TV+.

"I will say, I was surprised. So that's a good cliff there," Burnett said of the show's season 1 finale, with co-star Kristen Wiig sharing that they were "hoping" to return for more episodes.

"And then for my character," added Burnett, "I'd like to be with Bradley Cooper, but I don't know if that would work out."

Carol Burnett attends the World Premiere of Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. - Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Last year, Burnett's milestone 90th birthday was marked with a televised special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.

The beloved icon sat down with ET ahead of the broadcast, where she reflected on the joyous celebration in her honor.

"It was wonderful and embarrassing at the same time. It was so sweet and loving and I had so many good friends there and I was so touched by everything they said," Burnett said in the exclusive sit-down interview.

"I didn't want a birthday bash with a cake and confetti and all that and I didn't want a roast. What I wanted was a variety show," she added. "I wanted a show with live entertainment, music, comedy, we would show funny clips."

As for what she hopes her legacy will be, Burnett said she hopes people remember how good "our show made them feel. That's important."

