Kristen Wiig is still pinching herself over getting to work with comedy legend Carol Burnett on their new show, Palm Royale.

Sitting down with ET's Nischelle Turner to talk about the series, the SNL alum, 50, said that when it came to the pair-up, she was honored beyond belief to work with the seven-time Emmy Award winner.

"I literally said today, 'I still can't believe that we work together,'" said Wiig. For the comedian and actress -- who got her start on Saturday Night Live and will return to host on April 6 -- starring alongside Burnett, 90, was a dream that she isn't sure is even real.

"I wanna like verify that it's her. I'm like, 'It's Carol, right? Yeah, I mean, it's Carol.' And for me, just with sketch comedy and everything she did for every person, every woman, she's such an inspiration," the Bridesmaids raved. "It was the crew, everyone. I mean, she's just a dream."

Getty Images

Blushing from the comments, the comedy legend said she too was starstruck at the opportunity to work with Wiig, as well as the show's other cast members including Allison Janney and Laura Dern.

"Oh stop," replied Burnett. "When I heard who was going to be in this project, I didn't even have to read it -- I have to work with Kristen. I have to work with Allison and, well, I know and -- I have to say, I'm thrilled. Maybe it's a spoiler, but I have so many wonderful scenes with this one and I have been a fan of yours."

Clearly a big fan of her Palm Royale counterpart, the iconic Carol Burnett Show star said that she didn't even need to look at the script to know that she would appear on the small screen for the project.

"To be able to be in the same room and to film with her is just, it was --," Burnett said, affectionately cutting off while looking at her co-star.

The series follows Wiig's character, Maxine, who ambitiously sets out to get in on one of the most exclusive country clubs in America in 1969. Burnett stars as Norma, an elderly and well-connected woman that Maxine relies on in her goal to infiltrate Palm Beach high society. Burnett says the role, which sees her character in a coma for the first several episodes, was a no-brainer for her as someone who is "very good at sleeping."

"I got paid lying in bed. I got up, I got made up and then I went to bed again. I mean, it was a slam dunk," Burnett joked.

As for whether or not the cast members will come back for a second season, the comedians said it is their intention to bring Palm Royale back for more episodes and that they even have someone in mind for a guest appearance.

"We're hoping," said Wiig.

"I will say, I was surprised. So that's a good cliff there," added Burnett on the season 1 finale. "And then for my character, I'd like to be with Bradley Cooper, but I don't know if that would work out."

Check out the trailer for their new Apple TV+ series in the player below:

Palm Royale -- which also stars Ricky Martin, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas, Amber Chadae Robinson and Kaia Gerber -- premieres on Apple TV+ on March 20.

RELATED CONTENT: