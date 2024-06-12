The feud between Andy Cohen and former Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill shows no signs of cooling down. On Tuesday, Radziwill confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that she was indeed the anonymous source who gave a critical quote about Cohen to New York Magazine.

In the profile, published on June 3, an unnamed Real Housewives of New York City alum accused the show of devolving into "Housewives investigating and doing opposition research and making up false story lines and leaking stories on each other and trying to get one another fired."

Radziwill, 60, defended keeping herself anonymous for the story, writing, "I didn't want to put my name in an article in which I had no idea of the context. I told the writer they're all vindictive & then Andy proves it by outing me. He's lost his mind likely from all the legal trouble. Hope he gets help he needs."

She also blasted Cohen for "outing" her as the source, calling it a "classic bully tactic" and demanding he "apologize immediately."

In the article, the former RHONY star referred to a 2019 video from Cohen's baby shower, in which former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna urged all the Housewives to dance on various tables as if their "f**king lives depend on it."

"I just thought it was such a cringe moment," Radziwill told New York Magazine. "Because that's the dynamic. Everyone just dances for Andy Cohen."

Cohen revealed Radziwill was the anonymous source on an episode of his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live , this week. "It's not even a question that it's Carole," he said. "Why are you going off the record here? Like, what? It was so weird to me. I didn't understand. Why not just put your name to it? You know, that was so weird."

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, who serves as an executive producer on all of Bravo's Real Housewives shows, added that he'll "run into" Radziwill soon and the two will "have a lot to catch up on."

Cohen and Radziwill's fractured relationship dates back to her time on RHONY. The two seemed to grow apart as drama intensified among Radziwill and her co-stars. Tensions came to a head during the season 10 reunion in 2018, with Radziwill accusing Cohen of taking Bethenny Frankel's side in their feud over a deteriorating friendship.

Just over a month later, in July 2018, Radziwill announced her departure from the show after six seasons.

