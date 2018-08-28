It’s a move from Housewives 101: always bring receipts to reunions. But, just make sure they’re solid.

That’s the issue at hand in ET’s exclusive first look at part two of The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion, which appears to put the final nail in the coffin that is Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill’s friendship. We jump right into an in-progress argument between the former besties, with Carole seemingly putting the blame on Bethenny for their falling out.

“What did I say that was negative?” she asks, before admitting she was driven to get negative after some “excruciating” experiences with Bethenny.

“On the show, you were like, ‘That’s called lying. That’s called a liar,’” Bethenny fires back, imitating Carole. “You said things like that.”

“Yes, you lied,” Carole jumps in. “You lied about that. I’m just calling it as I see it.”

“I didn’t lie!” Bethenny shouts. “I didn’t lie about anything.”

“She never said anything really bad about you to me, never,” Dorinda Medley then chimes in, jumping to Carole’s defense.

“In interviews!” Bethenny clarifies. “‘Cause she can’t say it to my face. Bashing me…”

“Bethenny!” Carole interrupts. “All you did this season was bully, brag and bitch. That was it.”

That’s when Carole pulls out her phone to start reading off a list of labels Bethenny ascribed to her over the course of the season. Watch the tense exchange play out here:

“Go to your notes,” Bethenny chides. “We know you have copious research.”

“Because I couldn’t even remember all the insults and passive aggression…” Carole mutters back, listing off names including “clingy girlfriend,” “thick as thieves,” “unavailable” and a series of other examples that all amount to “superficial.”

“What she does is, she creates this narrative, this false narrative about me,” Carole tells host Andy Cohen, “This false narrative that I’m some girl who’s this, this and this… it’s completely false, half of it is lies.

“‘Narrative,’ that’s her favorite word,” Bethenny mumbles under her breath. “I’m gonna have to repent for this.”

Ahead of the first reunion episode airing, Andy warned ET that it would be a tough show for Bethenny.

"What's interesting is the women are gunning for Bethenny,” he teased. “It's like a gang bang on Bethenny. Yeah, oh yeah. Big time. They came ready to go with her.”

While there’s no winning at reunions, it does seem like Bethenny may be the victor here. After wrapping filming on season 10, Carole announced she would be exiting the series.

“I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind,” she wrote in her statement. “I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament. I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends … I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

