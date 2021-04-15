Carrie Underwood and David Bisbal made their Latin AMAs debut on Thursday with an epic performance of their bilingual duet, “Tears of Gold." The 38-year-old country superstar joined the 41-year-old Spanish singer for a performance of their emotional tune, which was just as beautiful to watch as it was to listen to.

The performers coordinated in black looks (with a little gold accent on Underwood's part) as they took the stage in front of a stunning, shimmering gold backdrop. Underwood and Bisbal impressed the crowd -- and earned big applause after their performance.

Fans were just as wowed on Twitter. "What? @carrieunderwood singing in Spanish with @davidbisbal go girl!!!" one viewer tweeted. "#LatinAMAs #LatinAmericanMusicAwards."

When Carrie Underwood just started singing in Spanish #LatinAMAspic.twitter.com/VGfOmb5MED — yesmin (@yesminvv) April 16, 2021

Underwood and Bisbal surprised fans in December 2020 with the release of their "Tears of Gold" collab, which featured the American Idol alum singing in Spanish. The song was also accompanied by a beautiful music video directed by Alexis Morante.

Bisbal gushed over his duet with Underwood in a statement at the time, saying, "I am very proud of our first collaboration. The video was shot in Los Angeles and it was very special because I love Carrie and truly admire her courage. She has shown a profound admiration for the Spanish language with her wonderful vocals on the track and I am honored to collaborate with Carrie on her first bilingual Spanish song."

More recently, Underwood helped raise more than $112,000 for Save the Children, a nonprofit which helps fight childhood hunger and promote youth education, during her “My Savior: Live From The Ryman” Livestream on Easter Sunday.

