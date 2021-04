Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bad Bunny is getting ready to hit the road! The 27-year-old GRAMMY winner just announced his upcoming, 25-city North American tour.

Bad Bunny's El Último Tour del Mundo 2022 will kick off on Feb. 9, 2022, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Tickets for the tour, which is presented by Corona®, is on sale now. The Latinx singer will make stops in Texas, California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Canada, New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

"Por fin! Están listos?" Bad Bunny captioned an Instagram post with a video announcing his tour. Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement. "Soooo ready," one fan wrote. "I'll sale my house if I have to," another fan jokingly wrote.

Bad Bunny, Corona

Bad Bunny has a lot on his plate, including a starring role in Narcos: Mexico and the upcoming film American Sole, but he couldn't be more excited to reconnect with his fans.

"I think that right now my biggest dream is to make a concert with a lot of people," he told ET last November. That's the only thing I want. I know that it's hard, but that's my only goal right now, really."

"I love all my fans," he continued. "Thank you for supporting me, for believing in my music."

Bad Bunny Concert Tickets Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS Bad Bunny Concert Tickets Tickets for Bad Bunny's 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' 2022 Tour will be available for pre-sale beginning Thursday, April 15. Be sure to mark your calendars and set your alarms so you don't miss out! Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

See Bad Bunny Land a Diving Crossbody In WrestleMania Debut

Bad Bunny Wins First GRAMMY After Dynamic 'Dakiti' Performance

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri Relationship Timeline

Bad Bunny Brings Impressive Moves to WrestleMania Debut This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Bad Bunny Brings Impressive Moves to WrestleMania Debut

Related Gallery