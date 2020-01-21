Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's youngest son Jacob celebrated a big milestone with a mouthful of yummy goodness!

The little cutie went to town on his smash cake for his first birthday in new photos posted by his proud mom.

"Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old?" she captioned the sweet shots. "You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake! I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got ahold of it! 😂."

Jacob wasn't shy when it came to his birthday treat. He grabbed the cake with both hands and smashed it into his face, destroying it almost immediately.

Underwood shared a photo of the chocolate creation pre-smash, which included a little icing-made depiction of Jacob hiding under a green blanket.

Underwood also celebrated the arrival of her youngest on New Year's Eve with a post of her highlights of the year, which included Jacob's birth.

"And the most memorable moment of all in 2019…becoming a family of four was the best way to start off the new year as we welcomed our precious Jacob! 💙 #MemorableMoments," Underwood wrote at the time.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood’s Holiday Plans Include Food, Drinks and Workouts This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Carrie Underwood Announces She’s Stepping Down From CMA Hosting Duties After 12 Years

Carrie Underwood's Right Leg Wins the 2019 American Music Awards Red Carpet

2019 CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton Open the Show With an Epic Performance

Related Gallery