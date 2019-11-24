Carrie Underwood's right leg deserves its own American Music Award.

The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer owned the red carpet at the 2019 AMAs in Los Angeles on Sunday, showing off her hard work in the gym in a stunning purple gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

Underwood, who is nominated for Favorite Female Artist -- Country and Favorite Album -- Country for her record, Cry Pretty, at the awards show, couldn't have looked cooler in her sparkly gown.

Sky-high platform heels and a delicate necklace allowed the Stello by Stephanie Stello dress -- and Underwood's right leg -- to truly shine. Her makeup perfectly complemented the sequin number, with a hint of purple eyeshadow and a natural lip.

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Underwood has come a long way since she won season four of American Idol -- but she's not opposed to revisiting her roots. In a September interview with ET, the mom of two revealed her condition for an Idol reunion with the reality-singing competition's three original judges -- Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. Kelly Clarkson recently reunited them on her new daytime talk show.

"An Idol reunion?" Underwood marveled. "I see all of those judges. I've never seen them together since I was on the show but that's pretty incredible."

"[I'd be open to a reunion] long as they don't judge me," she cracked. "I'm down if nobody critiques anything."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Camila Cabello Looks Heavenly in Ethereal Tulle Gown at 2019 American Music Awards

2019 CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton Open the Show With an Epic Performance

Carrie Underwood's Mom Raps in Special On Stage Moment With Daughter

Carrie Underwood Reveals the Most Stressful Part of Tour Life (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery