Carrie Underwood's Mom Raps in Special On Stage Moment With Daughter

Get it, Carole! Carrie Underwood had a special musical guest join her on stage during her hometown performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as part of her Cry Pretty 360 tour on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old country crooner brought up her mom, Carole Underwood, to rap Ludacris' verse from her song, "The Champion." Carole knew all the words by heart, getting into her verse as she bounced up and down while facing her daughter.

"Got to share the stage with this amazing champion tonight! Of course, I’m talking about my mom! She crushed it! #CryPrettyTour360 @bokcenter #Tulsa#Oklahoma 📷: @jeffjohnsonimages," Carrie captioned a pic of the mother-daughter moment.

The American Idol alum also posted a video of the performance to Instagram, writing, "Nailed it! I kept trying to keep her on track! 😂 At the end she said, 'Did I do OK?' Who knew mom could rap?! #MyMomsCoolerThanYourMom."

Carrie has had her family -- including her two sons, Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 8 months -- on tour with her since May, and they'll be wrapping up in Detroit, Michigan, later this month.

Last month, ET's Nichelle Turner spoke with Carrie about her life on the road and the upcoming CMA Awards. Here's what the working mom had to say:

Carrie Underwood Reveals the Most Stressful Part of Tour Life (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood Celebrates 11-Year Anniversary of Meeting Husband Mike Fisher With Sweet Post

Carrie Underwood Praises Kelly Clarkson's Cover of 'Before He Cheats'

Carrie Underwood Didn't Fly on a Plane Until 'American Idol'

Related Gallery