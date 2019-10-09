More than a decade of love! Carrie Underwood is celebrating a special anniversary with her husband, Mike Fisher. The couple shared a romantic evening together on Tuesday at Del Posto restaurant in New York City.

"11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life...patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course!" the 36-year-old country singer gushed of her former professional hockey star hubby. "Someone who accepts me and all my flaws...the same as me in many ways...opposite in some. But he is my match. The iron to sharpen me."

Sharing a selfie from her romantic dinner, she told fans, "Tonight we celebrated at @delposto . A rare night out with amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation. Here’s to so many more years together. Love you, babe! 😘"

Underwood is currently on a brief break from her Cry Pretty 360 Tour, which picks back up on Wednesday. The tour, which began in May, is coming to a close at the end of this month.

Fisher and the couple's two kiddos, Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 8 months, have been with their mom every step of the way on tour.

Back in September, Underwood shared a rare shot of Isaiah and Fisher in the crowd at one of her shows, writing, "One of my favorite things about the #CryPrettyTour360 is having my family out on the road with me. I just hope I'm making my boys proud of their mama."

The "Love Wins" singer also gushed about taking her kids on tour with her during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"They love it," she said of her kids on tour. "Isaiah, somebody recently called him the mayor of catering because he's just, like, 'Hi, everybody!' and loves seeing everyone and he's got his little scooter he rides around the venues in. He's such a people guy, so he's living the dream."

For more from Underwood, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood Reveals the Most Stressful Part of Tour Life (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Carrie Underwood Praises Kelly Clarkson's Cover of 'Before He Cheats'

Carrie Underwood Didn't Fly on a Plane Until 'American Idol'

Here’s How Carrie Underwood Marked the 15th Anniversary of Her 'American Idol' Audition

Related Gallery