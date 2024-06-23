Carrie Underwood is enjoying some summertime fun with her adorable family.

The "Cry Pretty" singer used her day off as an opportunity to go with husband Mike Fisher, 44, and their sons -- Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5 -- to Hersheypark amusement park in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Underwood took to Instagram to share a rare look at her adorable boys with a slideshow post featuring pics from their delightful day out. "Had a day off with the fam in PA today, so we popped down to @hersheypark for some rides, fun and food!" Underwood, 41, captioned the post. "The boys had SUCH a BLAST!!!"

According to Underwood, the staff at the park "took such great care of us," and the adventure continued after all the fun and games.

"And after the park, we went over to #ChocolateWorld to make our own #Hershey bars, learn about making chocolate and drink some milkshakes," she wrote. "I cannot be more impressed with the staff of both places!!! This will DEFINITELY be on our list of places to come back to!"

The slideshow featured a photo of Underwood rocking a patriotic Hersheyland ballcap, a pic of Fisher -- and his sons playing a midway game, as well as a photo of one of her sons at Chocolate World, designing his own chocolate bar.

The fun outing comes a week after Underwood and Fisher -- who tied the knot in July 2010 -- celebrated Father's Day on June 16, when Underwood's home in Williamson County, Tennessee, caught on fire.

Local news agency WKRN reported that Williamson County Fire Rescue dispatched all eight available units to the property after the fire was reported at around 9:40 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they reportedly found a "fully engaged" fire inside the property's garage.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher at the 56th annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Despite the home's very remote location -- which can often prove to be a challenge for fire crews when it comes to finding a hookup for water -- Underwood's property contained a 10,000 gallon water tank, which allowed them to quickly and effectively contain and extinguish the blaze.

A spokesperson for Underwood told ET in a statement on Monday, "There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained."

"There was no fire damage to the primary residence and the family and their pets were unharmed," the statement continued.

