Carson Daly has revealed the gender of his fourth child during a cooking segment on the Today show.

The media personality and his wife, Siri Daly, made a joint appearance on the NBC morning show on Tuesday.

While preparing to do a cooking demonstration for viewers, Carson told the show’s hosts that after the dishes were done, he wanted them to suggest names for the couple’s new baby, prompting questioning on the gender.

“Are we revealing the sex?” Carson said, turning to Siri.

“We haven’t. But we can,” she responded.

Carson than revealed, “Yeah, it’s a girl,” before promptly returning to the couple’s “egg roll in a bowl” dish.

Later in the segment, the couple listened to baby name suggestions, which included Alo, Bingo, Carsonita, Cari and Max.

The little girl is due on March 23 and will join the couple’s 10-year-old son, Jackson, 7-year-old daughter, Etta, and 5-year-old daughter, London.

Carson announced they were expecting baby number four in September, during another appearance on Today.

“Siri Daly, my incredible wife, she is gearing up for a big spring because that’s when she’s going to give birth to the fourth and newest member of the Daly family,” Carson shared. “That’s right, she’s pregnant. I love you!”

See more on the 46-year-old host below.

