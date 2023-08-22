While Bad Bunny'sEl Muerto movie seems to be on hold for now, the longtime wrestling fan will soon be hitting the big screen in another lucha libre-inspired project.

On Tuesday, Prime Video shared the trailer for Cassandro, which stars Gael Garcia Bernal as the titular pro wrestler, a real-life legend who became a well-known luchador as an openly gay "exotico."

Cassandro tells the story of Saúl Armendáriz, who was born and raised in El Paso, Texas, and Juárez, Chihuahua, with a love of lucha libre. After making his lucha debut to limited success, Armendáriz meets a new trainer, Sabrina (A League of Their Own's Roberta Colindrez), who suggests he try competing as an "exotico," a type of luchador who dresses in drag and portrays gay caricatures.

Armendáriz makes a name for himself as Cassandro -- named after Cassandra, a beloved brothel owner in Tijuana -- though he faces plenty of pushback along the way, both for his flamboyant character in the ring and for being openly gay in real life.

Bad Bunny stars as Felipe, a lucha fan who is seen getting close with Cassandro as he rises to stardom.

"Lucha libre," Cassandro tells Felipe in the trailer. "Soy libre (I'm free)."

Watch the full trailer below:

The film also stars Raúl Castillo, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, El Hijo del Santo.

Cassandro made its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January, and is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on Sept. 15 prior to streaming on Prime Video starting Sept. 22.

