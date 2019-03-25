Norah O'Donnell is recovering after having an emergency appendectomy.

On Friday, the 45-year-old co-anchor of CBS This Morning took to her Instagram Story to share how her spring break vacation in Charleston took an unexpected turn when she was admitted to the Medical University of South Carolina to have her appendix removed.

"Not what we planned for Spring Break," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a hospital gown awaiting surgery.

Another pic of O'Donnell hooked up to wires revealed that she was about to have an "operation to remove appendix before it ruptured."

The TV personality also shared a photo of herself being wheeled into surgery, before reassuring her followers with a pic of herself giving a thumbs up once she was out.

"Grateful for amazing nurses, surgeons and whole team," she wrote.

Her husband, Geoff Tracy, also took to social media to give updates on his "life love."

"My life love ❤️ and champion @NorahODonnell lost her appendix today. I was so worried," the 45-year-old chef wrote on Twitter. "But team at @MUSChealth and her friends @CBSThisMorning made it a huge success. A spring break to remember."

Tracy also said O'Donnell is "stronger than steel," revealing that she underwent a laparoscopic appendectomy and said she's "doing great" post-surgery.

By the way, stronger than steel @NorahODonnell is doing great. — Geoff Tracy ❤️🥓 (@chefgeoffs) March 23, 2019

Watch the video below for more news.

