Zac Efron is celebrating his post-surgery recovery journey with a new 'do.

The Greatest Showman star took to Instagram on Wednesday where she shared a black-and-white selfie snapped in a barber's chair as stylist took an electric trimmer to his perfectly-groomed stubble.

"Feeling fresh!" Efron captioned the cute pic. "Everyday a step forward post surgery."

The post comes less than two weeks after Efron revealed that he'd been hospitalized and underwent major surgery on his knee after tearing his ACL during a snowboarding accident.

Efron's physical therapy regimen looks like it's been pretty intensive as he tries to fully recover the use of his knee. He took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday as well to share a new, close-up photo of his braced knee and bandaged surgical scar, which he captioned, "Getting stronger every day."

To prove it, he also posted a video to his Instagram story showing the workout routine he's been practicing, which requires him to squat on one leg while keeping his injured leg raised completely straight in front of him.

Zac Efron/Instagram

Meanwhile, Efron's high-profile performance as serial killer Ted Bundy, in the upcoming crime thriller Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, has been grabbing people's attention since the movie premiered at Sundance late last month.

Check out the video below for a look at the handsome star's surprising transformation for the controversial role.

