Zac Efron took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to his pal, Caleb Davidge’s “positivity” after he almost lost his life in a scary collision.

Davidge is lucky to be alive after a car allegedly driving 60 mph smashed into him while he was getting into an Uber in Los Angeles, California, in October last year.

The accident left him with extensive injuries including broken ribs, collapsed and bleeding lungs, a fractured tibia, a torn MCL and an “ice cream scoop sized chunk” gone from his leg.

More than three months later, the co-founder of The Chill Group Inc. is well on his way to recovery.

“14 weeks ago my friend @calebdavidge was hit by a car. It was gnarly,” Efron, 31, captioned a photo of the two friends chilling on the beach.

“I’m incredibly thankful he’s alive and so impressed by his positivity throughout this process,” the Baywatch star added. “You inspire me brother. Can’t wait to surf again with you soon.”

The post came after Davidge shared alarming footage showing the accident unfold, on his Instagram on Friday.

The clip, which shows him being hurtled across the road, was accompanied by a detailed update on his recovery.

“Not a minute has passed where I haven’t thought about how fortunate I am,” Davidge wrote. “Every day has been a challenge for me physically but my mind and spirit have grown in ways I never imagined. Man ... all the shit I took for granted! Looking back at all the little things I was stressing about just makes me laugh now.”

Davidge also thanked friends and family for their support during the difficult journey to recovery.

“You know who you are and I feel so lucky to have you in my life,” he wrote. “The doctors at UCLA that kept me positive. And the random strangers that keep offering to help me on crutches is something I never expected. I cannot wait to walk again, hopefully even surf again, one day soon. If you’re still reading this tell someone you care about how much they mean to you, you might not get the chance tomorrow!🕺🏼🙏🏼.”

See more on Efron below.

RELATED CONTENT:



NEWS: Zac Efron Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair and Fans Have ONLY Strong Opinions About It

NEWS: Zac Efron Reveals His Shocking Transformation to Play Serial Killer Ted Bundy

NEWS: Zac Efron Goes 'Off the Grid' With Brother Dylan in Hawaii: Pics

Related Gallery