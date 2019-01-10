Did someone order Starbucks? 'Cause Zac Efron is serving up some MAJOR iced blonde and it's causing quite the stir.

The Greatest Showman star shared a rock-climbing picture on Sunday which gave fans a peek at his severely brightened new hair color, that has been garnering strong reactions on either side.

While Efron's hair is obscured by a hat in the Instagram photo, sleuthing fans did confirm the platinum locks in snaps from a recent friend's birthday outing in Mexico shared to Instagram Story by model Kelsey Barrett.

"I spy with my little eye... a lil blonde Zac!" one fan shared to Twitter.

See the look for yourself below.

I spy with my little eye... a lil blonde Zac! Looks like Zac went to Mexico with Conor and his other friends for Conor’s birthday! Via ig kelseymerritt pic.twitter.com/9FMWmk24w1 — Mari (@zaylorswifron) January 10, 2019

The reaction to the hair-bleach seen round-the-world has generally been split into three camps...

Love-it:

I love your blonde hair 😱😱😱 — Daniel Søto (@danielsotoleal) January 9, 2019

blondes have more fun 🤩💁🏼‍♀️ — Cathrine Fossum (@fossum1) January 10, 2019

The not about it:

Zac Efron? Platinum Blonde? Cmon king. — Tevin JC (@TevinJC) January 9, 2019

If Zac Efron dyes his hair platinum blonde one more time I'm throwing hands — Taylor Starr (@faultinthestarr) January 10, 2019

And the... well, unclear:

Zac Efron is blonde and I just — Sabs (@sabs_swidey) January 9, 2019

But one thing people certainly aren't feeling is so-so. The reactions to the look have been exclusively the most.

ZAC EFRON HAS GONE BLONDE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Oh my good LORD. pic.twitter.com/pNJ1L7atnQ — Ollie Tunmore (@OliverTunmore) January 9, 2019

I NEED TO KNOW IF ZAC EFRON DYED HIS HAIR BLONDE. QUICKLY. I NEED TO KNOW QUICKLY — Chandra. (@theChandraMoore) January 9, 2019

We're DYEING to get a better look at that hair, Zac!

Of course, Efron's been switching it up often with his appearance recently. Watch the video below to see his grizzly transformation into serial killer Ted Bundy for the upcoming film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, premiering at Sundance this month.

