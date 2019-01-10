Zac Efron Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair and Fans Have ONLY Strong Opinions About It
Did someone order Starbucks? 'Cause Zac Efron is serving up some MAJOR iced blonde and it's causing quite the stir.
The Greatest Showman star shared a rock-climbing picture on Sunday which gave fans a peek at his severely brightened new hair color, that has been garnering strong reactions on either side.
While Efron's hair is obscured by a hat in the Instagram photo, sleuthing fans did confirm the platinum locks in snaps from a recent friend's birthday outing in Mexico shared to Instagram Story by model Kelsey Barrett.
"I spy with my little eye... a lil blonde Zac!" one fan shared to Twitter.
See the look for yourself below.
The reaction to the hair-bleach seen round-the-world has generally been split into three camps...
Love-it:
The not about it:
And the... well, unclear:
But one thing people certainly aren't feeling is so-so. The reactions to the look have been exclusively the most.
We're DYEING to get a better look at that hair, Zac!
Of course, Efron's been switching it up often with his appearance recently. Watch the video below to see his grizzly transformation into serial killer Ted Bundy for the upcoming film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, premiering at Sundance this month.
