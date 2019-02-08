Zac Efron's on the road to recovery!

The High School Musical alum took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of himself in a hospital bed after "shredding the gnar" just a little too hard.

"I tore my ACL shredding the gnar⛷ 😕 but all is good," Efron assured fans. "I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever."

"Thank you to Dr. Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I’ll keep you updated as I heal and progress!" he added. "Thanks for all the love and positivity!"

The 31-year-old actor also shared several videos to his Instagram story of his "post op" plans: catching up on Game of Thrones and enjoying some frozen yogurt. "I'm going to watch Game of Thrones all the way through," he said, traveling to his couch on crutches.

Efron also raised eyebrows earlier this week for suddenly following Selena Gomez on Instagram -- with many fans wondering if they should be on the alert for a possible new couple.

The actor revealed in April 2017 that he was starting to starting to think about settling down.

“I didn’t think much about settling down until recently," Efron he told Cosmopolitan. "Now that I’m getting closer to my 30s, I’m around some great relationships and I’ve seen expert couples at work."

"I’m realizing that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy," he added.

See more on Efron in the video below.

