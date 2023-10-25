Actor and boxer Cedric "Beastie" Jones has died at age 46. The sad news was announced by the actor's company, Beastie Boxing, on Instagram.

"Cedric was a loving father, devoted husband, caring son, brother, community leader, and incredible friend who inspired others," the gym wrote in their post shared on Oct. 20. "He genuinely wanted everyone to become the best version of themselves. He was a gift."

"Cedric had dedicated his life to helping people in and out of the gym," the tribute continued. "As founder of both Beastie Boxing and the BMoved Foundation, he inspired and helped people achieve what they previously thought impossible."

Although his cause of death has not been shared, The Daily Mail reports that Jones' death was "sudden." Beastie Boxing's Instagram post caption revealed that the athlete died on Oct. 16.

Jones' onscreen ventures included appearances in The Terminal List, The Magnificent Seven, Southpaw, Princess of the Row and Marshall County. Most recently, he was in the 2022 movie Emancipation, starring Will Smith.

Emancipation's director, Antoine Fuqua, shared a tribute to Jones on his Instagram page.

Posting a video of the late actor and boxer praying, Fuqua wrote, "R.I.P to my good brother and friend. You were always the light in the room and on the set. You will be deeply missed and forever loved. MAY THE WIND ALWAYS BE UNDER YOUR WINGS CHAMP as you ascend into the Heavens. Dream team forever."

A memorial service was held, followed by a memorial run from the Beastie Boxing gym to the Manhattan Beach Pier on Oct. 22. Jones' wife, fashion stylist Barbie Jones, reposted a flier for the memorial, writing, "Run with Us…As we Celebrate my Husband's Legacy!!!"

Jones is survived by his wife and his children, Brooklyn, Braxton and Bryston.

