Leggings -- we can't get enough of them!

First and foremost, they're dang comfortable and easy to slip into on days when you want to spare some effort (hi, weekend). Of course, leggings are most functional for workouts, and they can even be worn to look more dressy when paired with elevated pieces.

No matter how they're worn, leggings are truly versatile and just like us, celebrities are fans of the ware. From traveling to exercising to just being out and about, style stars like Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez often rock leggings on their off-duty days.

Ahead, ET Style has gathered the best celebrity-approved legging styles from athleisure faves like Lululemon, Carbon38, Alo Yoga and Beyond Yoga. See how stars wear theirs and shop the leggings for yourself.

Lululemon Align Pant

Like most of us, Meghan Markle is a big fan of beloved athleisure label Lululemon, particularly the Align Pant in black. The duchess has worn the best-selling legging multiple times -- back when she was pregnant with Archie last year and during a park stroll, following her move to Vancouver, Canada. Other stars like Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Lucy Hale have rocked the Lululemon brand, too.

Gotham/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Koral Lustrous Legging

Jennifer Lopez is undoubtedly the queen of working out...and leggings, in our book! The superstar is seen in activewear constantly and you bet it's never a basic look. Even when it comes to simple black leggings, J.Lo opts for a design with a lustrous sheen like this Koral number.

GET THE LOOK:

Beyond Yoga Alloy Ombre Legging

Lopez is a believer in getting more than one color of a style you love, as is the case with the Beyond Yoga Alloy Ombre design. She's been spotted wearing the legging in different colors on multiple occasions.

GET THE LOOK:

Alo Yoga Airbrush Legging

The Airbrush Legging is a staple from celeb-favorite Alo Yoga. A-listers like Sophie Turner, Sandra Bullock, Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Garner are all fans of the high-waist legging for running errands and gym sessions alike.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Laneus Pink Snakeskin Legging

We love a statement legging and this snakeskin printed one is it. Keke Palmer has been seen sporting the edgy pink style while working out in Central Park. Country star Kelsea Ballerini has also worn the same legging.

Sara Jaye Weiss

GET THE LOOK:

Snakeskin-Print Leggings Laneus Farfetch Snakeskin-Print Leggings Laneus ORIGINALLY $133 $88 at Farfetch

Twenty Montreal Leopard Legging

Animal print continues to be a huge activewear trend and this black leopard legging from Twenty Montreal is a favorite among models Jasmine Tookes and Hailey Bieber.

GET THE LOOK:

Active 3d Leopard Leggings Twenty Montreal Carbon38 Active 3d Leopard Leggings Twenty Montreal $135 at Carbon38

