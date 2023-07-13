Sported by stars like Pete Davidson, Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm, the Brazilian shoe company Cariuma is a brand beloved by many.

Cariuma crafts shoes from organic materials and keeps the environment first in their footwear production while still delivering ultra-comfy kicks, so it's no surprise the brand has won over Hollywood and everyday shoppers alike.

Partnering with the Van Gogh Museum, Cariuma has released a new line of eco-conscious sneakers with hand-painted blooms inspired by the legendary artist. The company explains the idea behind the collaboration on its website, "Cariuma + Van Gogh Museum have come together to create a collaboration that celebrates the beauty of nature while restoring our planet. These depictions display the immense beauty of our home, reminding us to look around and implement daily decisions centered around nourishing and protecting our natural world."

Shop Cariuma + Van Gogh Museum

For the Cariuma and Van Gogh Museum team-up, the footwear company released four gorgeous sneakers perfect for summer with prints that are reminiscent of Van Gogh's artwork. Three of the shoes are in Cariuma's OCA Low style, a favorite of Kutcher and Mirren, while the fourth print is found on their classic Salvis style. With the intricate designs inspired by Van Gogh himself, any artist will love these kicks, but also anyone who just love a fun and unique print.

Below, shop the styles from the Cariuma and Van Gogh Museum collaboration. Act quickly, as some sizes are already low in stock.

