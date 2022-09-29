Celebrate National Coffee Day and Save on Keurig's Top-Rated Coffee Makers — Shop Today
Celebrate National Coffee Day when you have one of the best coffee makers on the market — a Keurig. Whether you're a notorious coffee lover or your family is just in need of an updated espresso station to meet all of your WFH coffee needs, you can't go wrong with investing in one of those coveted Keurig coffee makers — especially since they're on sale now.
Keurig is celebrated as one of today's premier brands for kitchen essentials — with the K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker and K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker proving to be two of Keurig's top-rated coffee makers. Right now, it's officially easier than ever to shop some of today's top coffee maker models — and save big while you're at it.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals on Keurig coffee makers across Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. Plus, browse the best kitchen cookware and appliance deals, and check out best-selling KitchenAid and Ninja appliances on sale now to upgrade your kitchen this season.
Every recent graduate needs to stay caffeinated. The Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Makers allows recent grads to customize their brew. This programmable coffee maker can make your morning java as strong or as weak as you like.
The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of coffee before having to refill the water reservoir.
The Strong Brew feature on this Keurig K-Select will take the coffee's strength and intensity to another level.
The Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Maker is perfect for all coffee lovers. You can now make both hot brew and cold cups of coffee with ease.
You can have your cake and eat it too with Keurig's K-Duo Essentials. You can use both K-Cups and ground coffee with this Keurig. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.
The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time you need a refill.
The Keurig K-Slim works great in small spaces and can brew up to 4 cups before needing to be refilled.
You won't need to go to Starbucks again once you have the Keurig K-Cafe. It has the capabilities to make lattes and cappuccinos and it comes with a dishwasher-safe milk frother.
RELATED CONTENT:
International Coffee Day: Get Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte at Home
The 20 Best Pumpkin Spice Products of 2022 to Try This Fall
The Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers — 25 Coffee-Inspired Gift Ideas
The 10 Best Coffee Makers and Espresso Machines to Shop Right Now
National Coffee Day 2022: The 18 Best Cold Brew and Iced Coffee Makers For Year-Round Caffeine Cravings
The Best Wine Advent Calendars of 2022, Plus Wine Club and Subscription Boxes to Gift This Year
Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now
The Best Kitchen Cookware and Appliance Deals on Amazon
The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022
Amazon Cookware Sale: Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Essentials
TikTok Viral Caraway Cookware and Bakeware Are $150 Off Right Now
Our Place Launches A Mini Version of the Cast Iron Always Pan
The 10 Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances
Look Inside the ’Golden Girls’ Pop-Up Kitchen (Exclusive)