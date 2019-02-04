After a jam-packed episode of Celebrity Big Brother on Monday, TV personality and famed criminal trial witness Kato Kaelin became the latest houseguest to get evicted.

The 59-year-old actor stopped to talk with ET's Brice Sander immediately following the night's live eviction -- in which he was voted out unanimously -- and Kaelin admitted he was "completely surprised" by the outcome.

"I thought Dina Lohan 100% was going to vote for me," Kaelin said, adding that he was legitimately shocked that everyone else followed suit.

However, Kaelin said he had "no hard feelings" about the way things turned out, and admitted that he's even walking away with a new best friend in alliance partner -- and the night's other houseguest on the chopping block -- Tom Green.

Reflecting on how their bromance began early this season, Kaelin explained, "We just started talking at night, and we made a deal. We shook hands and said, 'Loyalty to the end of this. I'll never double cross you if you never double cross me.'"

And Green held true to his word. In fact, as both stars found themselves up for eviction, Green didn't even try any last minute tactics to throw his buddy under the bus, but instead gave something of a goodbye speech, likely assuming he'd be voted out.

Surprisingly, Kaelin earned all the votes and was sent packing, and he said he was legit excited to step foot back in the real world.

"I kissed the ground because it was so nice to be back on terra firma!" the enthusiastically animated actor exclaimed. "I was out, I saw people! It's an incredible feeling [to be out]."

While he had a good time, Kaelin said his ultimate goal with being on the show was to reintroduce himself to the world.

"The bottom line is, I was so happy that people hopefully saw a different side of me," he explained, adding. "I live for laughter and light… and I always will. I'll always pay it forward."

In regards to how this season of Celebrity Big Brother will play out over the next week and a half, with only seven stars left -- including Lohan, Green, Kandi Burruss, Lolo Jones, Natalie Eva Marie, Tamar Braxton and Ricky Williams -- Kaelin said things aren't looking good for his buddy.

"Right now, the house is full of beautiful ladies," Kaelin shared. "It's gonna be tough for the ladies not to get rid of the guys."

For more on this wild, weird and star-studded season of Celebrity Big Brother, check out the video below.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

