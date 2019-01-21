This season of Celebrity Big Brother kicked off on Monday, and the show's celebrity cast finally met in the huge house, where they mixed, mingled and began planning their various backstabbing manipulations.

As the houseguests -- Anthony Scaramucci, Dina Lohan, Joey Lawrence, Jonathan Bennett, Kandi Burruss, Kato Kaelin, Lolo Jones, Natalie Eva Marie, Ricky Williams, Ryan Lochte, Tamar Braxton and Tom Green -- shook hands, ate grapes and kicked off early-stage feuds and alliances, the show got good quick with some really bizarre and hilarious interactions. Here's a look at the season two premiere's best moments.

Kato Has Some Fears

The famous witness from the original O.J. Simpson murder trial -- who managed to turn that 15 minutes of fame into over two decades of mild fame -- seems like he's looking forward to his time in the house. However, before all the houseguests were announced, Kato was legitimately fearful that one of the other guests would be O.J. himself. Of course, that didn't turn out to be the case (but with this cast it feels like it would have been entirely possible).

Joey Doesn't Like His Catch Phrase

The Blossom star acknowledged in his pre-taped introduction that his famous "Woah" catchphrase has followed him everywhere, but doesn't seem super into saying it. In fact, he seems to actively resent being famous for it. Which makes things hard when every single person in the house only remembers him for that catchphrase and decides to do their own impressions of it over and over.

A Surprising Connection Between Tom and Anthony

One of the most surreal moments of the night came when the comedian met the short-lived White House communications director, and Tom pointed out the fact that they've both been fired by Donald Trump at one point or another -- Tom on The Apprentice and Anthony in real life.

'Drinks On Us' Gets Messy

For the premiere's Head of Household competition, the cast were divided into five pairs (with two castmates, Kato and Eva Marie, not selected and thus unable to compete to be HoH). Then the pairs were decked out in 1920s garb and ended up looking like the cast of Guys and Dolls as they competed in the "Drinks On Us" challenge, which required them to swing back and forth collecting champagne from giant fountains and pouring them into each other's giant cups. It was every bit as awkward, surreal and hilariously ineffective as possible.

The teams themselves were as bizarre as the game. Ryan teamed up with Jonathan, frenemies Tamar and Kandi were trying their best together (and it wasn't great), Joey and Ricky couldn't find any traction either, and that's before we even get to Anthony and Dina. One of the best team ups was Tom and Lolo, who secretly admitted that she wanted to lose the first HoH competition, but was overcome by her competitive edge when she saw that Ryan was making headway and felt she had to "crush" him. That, ultimately, proved fruitless as Ryan and Jonathan ended up winning the challenge.

The Surprise Twist

However, it wouldn't be the first night of a two-night premiere without a shocking cliffhanger twist. As Jonathan and Ryan reclined in their bright pink suits after the challenge, host Julie Chen revealed that the competition wasn't over just yet! Tomorrow, the Olympic swimmer and the TV personality would face off, mano a mano, in an as-of-yet unrevealed contest. The winner will go on to be Head of Household, but the loser will immediately be eliminated from the show and kicked out of the house!

Tune in Tuesday for the second night of Celebrity Big Brother's two-night premiere, which airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

