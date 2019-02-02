NeNe Leakes is impressed that her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Kandi Burruss, decided to do Celebrity Big Brother -- but she's not so impressed by her game play.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Leakes at Radio Row with SiriusXM on Friday ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LIII, where Leakes revealed that she was actually approached to join the CBS reality series.

"I was surprised that she went on the show, because they asked me to go on and I said no," she shared. "I was surprised that Kandi took it. She is more of a game player than me. I'm not really that girl. I don't want to be away from my phone and locked up and sleeping with people that I don't know, because I didn't know who I was going to enter the house with."

"You have to be in a room with other people and then the cameras are watching you except for when you are on the potty and in the shower. They watch you brush your teeth, they watch you do a lot and I just don't want them to watch me do everything," Leakes explained of why she passed on CBS' offer. "I don't want to be watched."

The 51-year-old Real Housewives star continued, expressing that she thought Burruss would "do well" on the show because of her competitive nature, but it's another reality star who she's excited by. "I caught an episode, and I saw Tamar [Braxton], and I was like, 'Well, looks like Tamar's the one doing well.' It looked like Tamar was carrying her a little bit," Leakes said.

"[Stirring stuff up] is what Tamar [does]. That's why they need her in the house. She is coming there to shake things up. But then I caught the clip of the girl about to shake Tamar up -- whoa," she hilariously said of Braxton's fight with Lolo Jones. "That girl was not having it."

"[Jones] was ready to take her down!" Leakes exclaimed. "She was really, really ready. Oh my, I want to meet her."

Still, Leakes is predicting Braxton will win the season. "I put my money on Tamar Braxton," she confessed.

As for the Super Bowl on Sunday, the reality star admitted she doesn't even know who's playing (it's the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots).

"I will be at the Super Bowl drinking," she revealed. "I'am the newest ambassador for the American Cancer Society, who is a major sponsor of the Super Bowl, and they have my tickets for me because I'm the new ambassador. So I'm in there, shorty! I got a seat, a couple of seats!"

See more on the big game in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Celebrity Big Brother': Tamar Braxton Pulls Ahead -- Despite 'Nope'-ing Out of HOH Competition

NeNe Leakes Says She Would 'Go Head to Head' With Lisa Rinna

NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Pens Public Apology Amidst Cancer Battle: 'I’m Tired of Hurting My Wife'

Related Gallery