The drama continued in the Celebrity Big Brother house this week, as the fallout from Head of Household Kato Kaelin's decision to put Tamar Braxton and Dina Lohan on the Block led to confrontations with both houseguests -- particularly Braxton, who took issue with Kaelin's comments that she might want to go back home to spend more time with her son.

"I'm a single mother by choice, 'cause I wanted a better life for my kid," Braxton tearfully told Lolo Jones and Natalie Eva Marie, while Kaelin promised to Lohan that he would save her if he won the week's Power of Veto competition.

Eventually, Braxton and Kaelin reconciled over a heartfelt conversation, but the drama didn't end there. The Head of Household and Tom Green forged a new alliance with Jones and Marie, with an ultimate goal of eliminating the house's biggest threat, Ryan Lochte.

And when Green won the power of veto competition, "Worldwide Rollout" -- in which the houseguests rolled a ball across an Earth in order to try and land it in the highest-numbered slot, representing a box office gross for their own personalized movie -- the plan was set in motion. Green used his power to save Lohan from elimination, and, as expected, Kaelin nominated Lochte to fill the open spot on the Block opposite Braxton.

Ultimately, the votes went in the alliance's favor, and Lochte was eliminated from the competition -- after giving a heartfelt speech about his Olympic history and track record as a team player.

“I think I messed it up in the beginning,” Lochte told host Julie Chen Moonves following his elimination. “The alliance that I tried to form, I think it was the wrong move.”

He also admitted that he regretted saving Jones early on, noting that her alliance with Marie ultimately turned against him when they teamed up with Kaelin and Green. “I think they targeted me because I was the biggest threat to them.”

On Friday, ET's Brice Sander was the first to speak to Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett, after he became this season's first evicted houseguest, following his decision to align himself with Lochte and save Lohan from the Block last week.

"I'm so glad because I love Ryan so much, we became best friends, and so I have a friend for life, but when you have an Olympic swimmer athlete gold medalist as your partner, people are going to come after you, and that's what happened. And I'm OK with that," the actor said. "I should have picked Dina and put her up on the Block. I should have done that, and I just can't do that because I know I need to protect her, because she's like a mama."

See more from this season in the video below. Celebrity Big Brother next airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

