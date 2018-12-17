Celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales has died at age 62, WWD reported on Monday.

The Cuban-born artist was one of the most influential hairdressers in the industry, rising to prominence in the '80s and '90s as he created game-changing looks for every major fashion show and on the OG supermodels like Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell.

In the late '90s and 2000s, Canales created countless iconic 'dos on Hollywood's biggest stars, namely Jennifer Lopez, who collaborated with the hair pro for almost two decades.

In 2008, Canales launched his eponymous line of luxe haircare products, which instantly garnered a cult following among pros and beauty junkies.

In addition to Lopez, the hair legend worked with an endless list of celebs including Penelope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson, Miley Cyrus, Ashley Graham, Kim Kardashian West, Gisele Bundchen, Kate Hudson and Meghan Markle.

Many stars shared their condolences upon hearing of Canales' death. Crawford posted a pic of them on Instagram with the caption, "Oribe — you will be missed! Your incredible talent, your charm and good looks and just enough bad boy to keep us all laughing! 💔"

Cyrus posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos with Canales with heartfelt words to commemorate the hair genius.

