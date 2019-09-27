Celine Dion Expands 'Courage World Tour' -- See the New Dates
It's a good day to be a Celine Dion fan!
The music legend announced on Thursday that due to popular demand, she is expanding her Courage World Tour.
Dion's U.S. tour added several new dates across the country, as well as revealed her international dates, that include stops in Austria, Romania, Germany, England and many more. The "Power of Love" songstress kicked off her Courage Tour on Sept. 18 in Quebec, Canada, and will run until April 2020, before she heads overseas.
The world tour coincides with the release of her album, Courage, Dion's first English album in six years, which will be released on Nov. 15.
New U.S. Tour Dates:
March 5 Brooklyn, NY -- Barclays Center
March 24 Denver, CO -- Pepsi Center
March 26 Salt Lake City, UT -- Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 29 Glendale, AZ -- Gila River Arena#
March 31 San Diego, CA -- Pechanga Arena
April 2-3 Los Angeles, CA -- STAPLES Center
April 7 Sacramento, CA -- Golden 1 Center
April 9 Oakland, CA -- Oakland Arena
April 10 San Francisco, CA -- Chase Center#
April 13 Portland, OR -- Moda Bank
April 15 Tacoma, WA -- Tacoma Dome
April 17-18 -- Vancouver, BC -- Rogers Arena
April 21 Edmonton, AB -- Rogers Place
April 25 Saskatoon, SK -- SaskTel Centre
April 27 Winnipeg, MB -- Bell MTS Place
International Dates:
May 21 — Prague, Czech Republic @ 02 Arena
May 23 — Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena
May 25 — Krakow, Poland @ TAURON ARENA Krakow
May 28 & May 30 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis-Antwerpen* On-sale Oct. 2 at 10am local
June 2 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion Zürich *
June 5 — Zagreb, Croatia @ Arena Zagreb
June 7 — Budapest, Hungary @ Laszlo Papp Budapest Arena
June 10 & June 12-13 — Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome* On-sale Oct. 2 at 10am local
June 15 — Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle
June 17 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle*
June 19 — Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena*
June 21 — Cologne Germany @ Lanxess Arena*
June 22 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena*
June 26-27 & June 30-July 1 — Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena On-sale Oct. 9 at 10am local
July 16 — Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues Festival On-sale Oct. 9 at 10am local
July 18 — Monte Carlo, Monaco @ Place du Casino On-sale Nov 2019
July 20 — Nyon, Switzerland @ Paléo Festival Nyon On-sale Dec 3
July 22 — Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne*
July 25 — Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival
July 27 — Floriana, Malta @ The Granaries (Il-Fosos)
July 29 — Bucharest, Romania @ TBA On-sale TBA
July 31 — Beirut, Lebanon @ Beirut Waterfront On-sale Nov. 1 at 10am local
August 2 — Nicosia, Cyprus @ GSP Stadium - Nicosia On-sale Oct. 18
August 4 — Tel Aviv, Israel @ Ganey Yehoshua On-sale Oct. 2 at 8am local
August 22 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena*
August 24 — Helsinki, Finland @ Hartwall Arena* On-sale Oct. 7 at 10am local
August 28 — Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena On-sale Oct. 1 at 10am local
August 31 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
September 4 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena*
September 8-9 — Birmingham, England @ Birmingham Arena*
September 11-12 — Glasgow, Scotland @ The SSE Hydro*
September 14-15 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
September 17-18 — London, England @ The 02*
