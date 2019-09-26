Celine Dion has a message for her critics and body shamers.

"Is there anything wrong about my body," the music legend told ET's Lauren Zima on opening night of her Courage Tour in Quebec, Canada, as she flexed her bicep. Dion, 51, has recently faced criticism over her slimmer appearance, however, she's developed a thick skin over the years.

"I do ballet. I do a lot of stretching and I work out because it helps my mind, body and soul," she shared. "When you go back, when I was 12 years old, my face was rounder because you have more fat when you're younger…But I've always been very thin."

"If you don't want to be criticized, you are in the wrong place," she explains, adding that she is in a business filled with critics. "I take the positive. I take what's good for me. I leave behind what is not good for me. I let my management take care of that, and if it hurts anyone, they will take care of that. And I need to focus on what's right for me, how I feel and, last but not least, you can't please everybody."

Negative comments aren't holding the "My Heart Will Go On" songstress back, not even a minor throat virus. On Thursday, it was revealed that she is on strict doctors' orders to take two weeks of rest to fully recover, forcing her to postpone the next four shows in her Courage Tour.

However, Dion is nothing but grateful to her fans for joining her on tour and spending a couple hours together.

"I want [my fans] to know how much I appreciate the fact that they came to my invitation, in a way, which they accepted and they were absolutely amazing guests," she explained. "I just wanted them to know that through the years, through my whole life… They have been there for me."

