The power of Celine Dion! The 51-year-old pop diva surprised her fans at a Courage album release celebration and karaoke contest at Lips Drag Queen Show Palace Restaurant and Bar in New York City on Thursday night.

An eyewitness exclusively tells ET that 10 people took part in a karaoke contest and after the final person sang, Dion came on stage. Guests at the celebration, which started around 9:30 p.m., were not told Dion was coming to the party but at around 12:15 a.m., she showed up and took photos with fans.

"[Celine] talked a bit, left, but immediately came back and said she couldn’t leave without giving us something," the eyewitness says, adding that Dion then sang her hit, “Flying On My Own.”

Karaoke screen: Flying on My Own made famous by Celine Dion



Celine Dion: I got it pic.twitter.com/58qUQHkftA — Eric D (@ericd) November 15, 2019

While on stage, Dion also told the crowd that she hopes fans like the album and that she hopes her late husband, Renee Angelil, likes it too. She then put her hand in the air.

Dion recently opened up on CBS This Morning about missing her late husband.

"Rene will always be with me, but I'm not in pain. Let go of the pain. Say yes. Say yes for dance. Say yes for friendship," she said during the interview with Gayle King. "Say yes for love maybe one day. I don't know."

In September, Dion told ET, "I am in love, I am in love with my life, I am in love with my children, I’m in love with my work. I love what I do today even more than before. Am I going to have a partner in my life? We'll stay tuned, and if I do, I will share it and it would be a pleasure to share it."

