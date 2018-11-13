Celine Dion is tackling a whole new industry.

The 50-year-old singer is already a powerhouse in the music world, but now she's adding designer to her resume, with the launch of gender-neutral children's clothes called Célinununu. Dion teased the new collection with a compelling ad, where she's seen walking into a hospital nursery and unleashing some magical spells that transform the babies' blue and pink clothes to black and white. The video ends with her getting handcuffed and taken out my security.

"I’ve always loved nununu and what they represent. Partnering with them to encourage a dialogue of equality and possibility makes so much sense," the singer wrote on Instagram.

The message continued, explaining that "Céline and kids wear brand nununu launch new children’s fashion brand #CELINUNUNU. @Celinununu unites two forces by one voice: fashion has the power to shape people’s minds. The brand breaks stereotypes and inspires children to be free and find their own individuality through clothes."

The collection is meant to “liberate children from the traditional roles of boy/girl," as well as “enable younger people to grow on the values of equality with the freedom to strengthen their own power of personality based on mutual respect," per the website.

The children's collection includes tops, bottoms, dresses, shoes, hats, and blankets, with a color palette of black, white, gray, silver and blue denim, ranging from $20 to $90.

This isn't Dion's first venture into design. Last June, the songstress partnered with Nordstrom to launch an eponymous lifestyle collection of affordable handbags, luggage and small accessories.

