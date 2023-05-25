The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat continue their battle in the Eastern Conference finals tonight with Game 5 of the series. After the Heat won the first three games of the series and Boston avoided a sweep in Game 4, Game 5 is back in Boston and itss another win-or-(stay)-home game for the Celtics.

Game 6 in Miami would be on Saturday with a potential Game 7 on Monday in Boston. If you want to stream the Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 online, we've got you covered. Here is everything you need to know about when and where to stream the Celtics vs. Heat without cable.

When is the Celtics vs. Heat Game?

The Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 is happening tonight, Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat Online

All Celtics vs. Heat playoff games are broadcast on TNT while this year's Western Conference Finals will air on ESPN. Each game of the 2023 NBA Finals will air exclusively on ABC.

A great way for fans to watch games all the way through the NBA Finals is Sling TV. You can get TNT, ESPN, and ABC livestreams as part of Sling’s Orange plan, which costs just $40 a month, but Sling TV is now offering $10 off your first month!

For a live TV streaming service that offers ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT, check out fuboTV to watch the NBA playoffs 2023 online. The Pro plan costs $74.99 a month, but you get a seven-day free trial to try it out and stream a few games of the NBA playoffs for free.

When are the NBA Finals?

The 2023 NBA finals begin on Thursday, June 1 and can run until June 18.

Watch the Finals on Sling

Watch the Finals on fuboTV

For the full playoff schedule check out NBA.com.

