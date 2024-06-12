Hey, Upper Eastsiders, Gossip Girl here. And I have news for you. Chace Crawford just revealed that he hooked up with one of his Gossip Girl co-stars.

During his appearance on Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, Crawford, 38, told host Alex Cooper that his character, Nate Archibald, wasn't the only one getting busy.

"I would say those things are inevitable," Chase coyly confirmed to Cooper. "When you're in your 20s... the thing is you're on these things—people probably think it's these sexy scenes or whatever, that's like the worst part of it, with 60 people watching. It's the downtime. You're doing this show, you're on set for like 12-14 hours a day and usually there's some pretty interesting people from all walks of life."

Although his character may have hooked up with Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively), Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen), and many more on the show, he hinted that his real-life hookup may not have been with one of the original show's main cast members.

"There's a lot of actors and people coming onto the show, over the years," he noted. "And I was fortunate enough to have in the city a really good friend group. And everyone else has their little friend group. So you meet people in that wider circle, it's not just that tiny little circle. There's a lot of people involved. But again, it was like our college experience."

As for specifics, that's one secret he'll never tell.

Gossip Girl ran on the CW from 2007 to 2012, and followed the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite. Its reboot series first aired on HBO Max in 2020, but was canceled after two seasons.

The Boys actor also revealed that he "absolutely" knew of relationships between co-stars he helped keep secret.

This likely doesn't include the show's off-screen couples who had very public relationships, such as Lively and Penn Badgley, Jessica Szohr and Ed Westwick as well as Leighton and Sebastian Stan — all of whom have since moved on to new partners.

Crawford said these kinds of romantic encounters are "inevitable" for him.

"The danger is if you connect right away with sense of humor, at least for me," he confessed. "Like if you have a rapport and can kind of banter, and give each other sh*t. I'm like, 'Oh, I gotta watch out.'"

Now, Crawford is single and dished on his "dumpster fire" love life. Even though he recently joined the exclusive dating app Raya, he said it's going "terribly." Despite so far being unlucky in love, he has no expectations.

"I definitely have no expectations," he said. "I don't even really know what I want. It's just another avenue to maybe meet somebody."

