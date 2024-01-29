'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick Engaged to Amy Jackson

Ed Westwick is engaged to Amy Jackson -- and a simple yes wasn't enough when he popped the question!

The Gossip Girl alum and the Supergirl actress shared the news on Monday with shots from the snowy proposal.

"Hell YES 💍," the caption shared on both Westwick and Jackson's Instagram accounts read. The post led with a picture of Jackson covering her mouth in shock while Westwick is down on one knee on the Peak Walk by Tissot in Switzerland.

The post followed with a picture of Jackson standing behind her man and putting her hand in front of her, showing off her rock. Rounding out the post was a close-up of the pair and Jackson's sparkler.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jackson, 31, and Westwick, 36, originally met in 2021. The pair went Instagram official with their love in June 2022. In July, the couple made their red carpet debut at the National Film Awards.

Since making their relationship public, the pair hasn't been shy when it comes to gushing about each other on social media. In June, Jackson celebrated her now-fiancé's birthday with a sweet post.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my lifeeeee - I thank God for you everyday. You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one. If you don’t already know… these are the things about you that I’m most thankful for 🤓 making kindness the coolest, making me laugh during the times I only wanted to cry, your jawline 😮‍💨, your napping ability, your constant love, support, encouragement along with the Tony Robbins esque pep talks, your huge heart and deepest soul. Happy Birthday Moon Man, I love you @edwestwick ❤️," she wrote.

In August, Jackson opened up about their love story, and how Westwick knew the way to her heart.

"I met Ed nearly two years ago at Silverstone race track at an Aston Martin event. He happened to be with his friend who I also knew so we all chatted for a bit, mainly about our dogs of course, and then off we went in our Astons and raced around the track all afternoon," she told Lifestyle Asia. "Before leaving, he came back over and casually asked what I was up to on the weekend and I told him I was house hunting in Hampstead to which he told me he knew the area well and he knew a great dog-friendly coffee shop and asked whether Herbert (my poodle) and I would like to go with him and Humphrey (his Frenchie) – he knew how to win me over from the get-go…coffee and dogs."

