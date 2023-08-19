Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome Baby No. 3

Chad Michael Murray and his wife, Sarah Roemer, are officially parents of three! Roemer shared the happy news on Saturday, sharing that they welcomed a baby girl.

"Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle," she wrote, sharing a pic of her heart-shaped birthmark. "We are so in love! 💕Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast. @chadmichaelmurray."

Murray re-posted Roemer's Instagram in an Instagram Story, writing with a heart emoji, "Heart full. #family."

Murray and Roehmer tied the knot in 2015 and their newborn joins two older siblings -- a son and a daughter, whom the couple welcomed in 2015 and 2017.

In July, Murray shared they were welcoming baby no. 3 and later shared they were having a baby girl with a sweet video capturing family moments.

"We travel this world as a little wolf pack- this baby’s been everywhere already and she's not even on the outside yet:) Thank you mama for carrying our pack- literally💪❤️💪," Murray captioned video. "Coming to an airport near you- this family of 5😳 I can hear it now- "Uhoh, here come the Murray's" 😂😂😂 #babynews #baby #baby#3."

