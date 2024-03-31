Chance Perdomo is being remembered by his co-stars.

On Saturday, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V star's rep confirmed his death following a motorcycle accident. He was 27.

"On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo's untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident," a rep for the late actor told ET. "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who starred alongside Perdomo in The Boys spinoff, took to Twitter to remember him.

"This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance ❤️," he wrote.

The official Gen V Instagram account paid a fond tribute to the star, who played Andre Anderson on the series.

"The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo," the statement read. "Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who love him at this difficult time."

The producers of the series wrote, "We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, and incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tight."

The shared statement ended with a photo of the young star.

Meanwhile, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Skye P. Marshall shared a touching tribute to Perdomo via Instagram.

"27 💔 No, not Chance. I don't want to believe this. Chance is my baby. A kind, precious man who's extraordinarily gifted, very intelligent, loving hugger, energetic, radiant force of nature with a beautiful vibrant soul and a bright childlike smile, moving to the beat of his own drum. We'd both light up every single time we saw each other," she wrote. "The last communication we shared was last month, and my final words to him were, 'I love you!!' And he knew it. I'm in a state of shock and devastation, as so many are. I'm not ready to process this pain."

She continued, "Sending love to his whole family, his amazing mother who is shattered, and to the #caos friends & fans grieving this massive loss. Please do not take one day of life for granted! I love you Chancie Pooh. (For those wondering how, a motorcycle accident) #chanceperdomo."

In the wake of his death, ET has learned that production for season two of Gen V will be pushed back. Perdomo starred alongside Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway and Maddie Phillips in the superhero series created by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg and Eric Kripke. Gen V is a spinoff of Prime's The Boys.

In Gen V, Perdomo starred as Andre, one of the cool kids at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting and Luke's (Schwarzenegger) best friend who possesses magnetic manipulation powers.

Perdomo was known for his role in the action series but also starred in Hetty Feather, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators and Midsomer Murders. Perdomo is perhaps best known for starring as Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which ran 36 episodes across two seasons.

