Chance the Rapper is set to host this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, and he's got some big surprises in store.

Chance stars in a fun promo for the upcoming awards show which Nickelodeon dropped on Friday, in which he promises unexpected moments and a whole lot of smiles.

"When kids are in control, it's gonna be outta control!" he quips with a smile before getting turned into a LEGO minifigure.

Chance also promises appearances by some huge music artists. Then, he's transformed into an animated Billie Eilish look-alike.

"Anything can happen when kids are in control. But some things, you gotta leave up to chance," he says, before pressing a button on a control panel and dousing a bunch of kids in fountains of green slime.

Chance will be joined by a slew of celebrities who are nominated this year, including Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and more.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 airs Sunday, March 22.

While we anxiously await this year's Kids' Choice Awards show, here's a look at the 2019 orange carpet:

