Music

Chance the Rapper Cancels Tour to Spend Time With Family

By Leena Tailor‍
Chance the Rapper Daughter Lion King Premiere
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper has canceled his upcoming Big Tour concert dates to spend more time with his family.

The 26-year-old musician, who was set to resume touring in January, took to social media on Sunday to share the news with his fans.

"Hey guy, I've decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and it's been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it's for the best,” he wrote alongside a snap of him performing. “I'm gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.”

"I'm deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert," he continued. “Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.”

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert. Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on

Chance and his wife, Kirsten Corley, welcomed their second child, a daughter named Marli, in September.

Shortly after her arrival, Chance announced that he was delaying his North American tour dates, sharing that the “greatest year” of his life -- during which he also married Corley in March -- had been so eventful he was struggling to divide time between work and family, and didn’t want to miss more milestones with his children.

View this post on Instagram

I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾 SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST” “IHEART MUSIC FEST” & “MIAMI BEACH POP FEST”! ❤️

A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on

Although the tour is now off, he is still scheduled to perform at Thursday’s A Night at the Museum fundraiser at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

See more on the GRAMMY-winning musician below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chance the Rapper Dishes on Calling Barack Obama & Hanging With Kanye West In Hilarious New 'Carpool Karaoke'

Chance the Rapper and Wife Kirsten Welcome Baby No. 2

Backstreet Boys Found Out Chance the Rapper Used to Collect Their Action Figures (Exclusive)

 

Related Gallery