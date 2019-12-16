Chance the Rapper has canceled his upcoming Big Tour concert dates to spend more time with his family.

The 26-year-old musician, who was set to resume touring in January, took to social media on Sunday to share the news with his fans.

"Hey guy, I've decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and it's been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it's for the best,” he wrote alongside a snap of him performing. “I'm gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.”



"I'm deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert," he continued. “Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.”

Chance and his wife, Kirsten Corley, welcomed their second child, a daughter named Marli, in September.

Shortly after her arrival, Chance announced that he was delaying his North American tour dates, sharing that the “greatest year” of his life -- during which he also married Corley in March -- had been so eventful he was struggling to divide time between work and family, and didn’t want to miss more milestones with his children.

Although the tour is now off, he is still scheduled to perform at Thursday’s A Night at the Museum fundraiser at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

