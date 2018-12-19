Chanel Takes Center Stage in Netflix's '7 Days Out' Teaser (Exclusive)

Chanel takes center stage in a new docu-series.

In 7 Days Out, the six-episode Netflix docu-series charts the seven days leading up to the most significant historical and cultural events in the worlds of fashion, food, space, sports and entertainment. From Karl Lagerfeld preparing for the latest Chanel Haute Couture collection to NASA’s groundbreaking Cassini mission, 7 Days Out delivers unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access as we countdown the most exciting events in the world.

In ET's exclusive teaser for the episode revolving around the Chanel fashion show, the intense behind-the-scenes lead-up to the unveiling of the "enormous event" comes to light. "When you're up against it, you produce your best work," says a Chanel insider.

Meanwhile, Lagerfeld previews the vision he stays true to for the large-scale shows. "I instantly know what I want and what I don't want. I have a tight, precise concept and I stay with it," he says. Watch ET's exclusive teaser below.

7 Days Out premieres Friday at 12:01 a.m. PT on Netflix.

