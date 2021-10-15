Channing Tatum Says He's Dancing Again for the First Time in Years
Magic Mike is ready to get back out there! On Friday, Channing Tatum posted to his Instagram Story that he is starting to dance again for the first time in years.
"Getting back in the saddle," the 41-year-old actor, who starred in both Magic Mike and Step Up movies, wrote. "I haven't danced in years, and dance has moved on so much since then. I decided to document the exploration so I could see it."
Tatum also had a message for his fans who think they can't dance. "Some people just think you can dance or you can't," he continued. "I'm here to tell you that is not true. If you want to, you can move and hear the music. This is going to be a slow journey but welcome."
While there haven't been talks of a Magic Mike 3, Lenny Kravitz, the daughter of Tatum's girlfriend, Zoe Kravitz, seems on board to star and strip down if ever one were to come about.
The funny moment happened after the 57-year-old singer shared a pic of himself shirtless on Instagram.
"Good god man! What are you eating or what's in the water or the genes?" Tatum quipped. "It's not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?"
"Dude, I'm just trying to get in the next Magic Mike," the "Fly Away" musician joked back. "Any connections?"
Tatum doesn't look too bad himself. Check out this shirtless selfie he posted in August:
Now that Tatum is back to dancing, fans will surely start asking for a Magic Mike sequel -- especially if Lenny Kravitz is on board!
