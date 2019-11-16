Channing Tatum had the best father-daughter outing.

The 21 Jump Street star made his return to Instagram to share rare video and photos of himself with his 6-year-old daughter, Everly, during a trip to Las Vegas on Friday night. The fun-filled adventure included playing games at an arcade, dressing up and attending a show, as well as watching the majestic Fountains of Bellagio and dancing.

One of Channing's first pics with his daughter -- whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan -- was of them playing Mario Kart. "Look how excited I am," he wrote on his Instagram Story, drawing a sun around his face.

Instagram Story

The two also had a blast playing Whack a Mole, with Everly beating her famous dad. "We are so in right now," he wrote on one video, adding, "Game was rigged!! For real I lost and as you can see I was all in trying my heart out!"

After the Bellagio water show, they ended their night dancing away. The Magic Mike actor shared video of his daughter doing her best ballerina moves set to the tune of the Super Mario Bros. theme song, "Lose Yourself" by Eminem, "You've Got a Friend in Me" by Randy Newman and Post Malone's "Congratulations."

Instagram Story

Tatum's posts come months after he announced that he would be taking a social media break in the hopes of getting his creative juices flowing.

"I'm gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute," he wrote to his more than 17 million followers in August. "I've been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest I don't really feel, or at least i haven't felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I'm gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone."

While Tatum admitted that he'll "probably come back at some point," he cautioned that any return would have to be for the right reasons and have a creative purpose.

For more on the actor, watch below.

