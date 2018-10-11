Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are offering up never-ending nostalgia with the music video for their new collab “1999,” including a certain scene from an Oscar-winning film involving a ship sinking.

Sporting a red wig and a black-and-white dress, the British songstress conjured Kate Winslet’s timeless look in the Titanic scene at the ship's bow. Naturally, Sivan has his arms around her, just as Leonardo DiCaprio did as they look out from the ship's bow.

But that’s hardly the only 90s reference that makes the cut in the video for the infectious track, Charli also channels Steve Jobs in wire-rimmed glasses while clutching a throwback Apple monitor on her lap. She also embodies Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopez for a recreation of TLC’s “Waterfalls” music video. She kept the fun coming with a hilarious sequence that’s definitely paying homage to the Spice Girls as well. And yes, she took on all five parts.

When the reins are handed to Sivan, he treats viewers to segments paying tribute to Backstreets Boys and Eminem music videos while delivering his verse!

Here’s some of the other moments referenced in the video: American Beauty, Sketchers commercials, Marilyn Manson and Rose McGowan’s unforgettable red carpet walk, The Sims, The Matrix, N’Sync, The Blair Witch Project, Hanes commercials and the soft drink Surge.

Check out the music above and see how many '90s nuggets you recognize.

